Renee Toby Preisler, affectionately known to her nieces and nephews as “Auntum”, her grandchildren as “Grantum” and her children as Mom, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Nov. 13, 2021.
She shared an unwavering devotion to her family, Judaism and the Jewish community and dedicated her life to the service of others. Born in Cleveland on Oct. 4, 1936, where she lived before moving with her children to California in 1976.
She started her career in public service early when she became the director of special events promotion at the famed public television station KQED, raising over $1 million her first year to support locally produced public television programs.
She put her talent and love for the Jewish community to work when she became the director of the women’s division of the Jewish Federation of San Francisco. There, she implemented over 100 fundraising campaigns and led fundraising missions to Israel, Washington D.C, and New York.
In 1987, her allegiance to family brought her back to Cleveland to take over as president of Preisler Lumber, the family business founded by her grandfather, Carl Preisler, and her father, Ohio Golf Legend Edwin Preisler.
Committed to continuing her community work, she became the PR and communications director for the WECO Fund, a non-profit agency helping low-to-moderate income people and families decrease debt.
Renee, a gifted artist herself, was a lover of the arts and supported many Cleveland Museums including the Maltz, MOCA, and the Museum of American Porcelain. She spent many nights at the theatre singing along to all her favorite Broadway Shows. Her zest for life and learning were infectious and will be missed by anyone fortunate enough to have known her.
Renee is preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Seema Preisler. She is survived by her brother, Michael A. Preisler; sister, Lynn Ganz; Renee’s three children, Jamie (Sheila) Lease, Tammy Lease and Brian Lease; as well as grandchildren, Alexandra and Julia Lease, Taren (Tyler) Lewis and great-grandchildren, Tristen and Rylee Lewis. Niece, Stacy (Giorgio) Allegro; nephews, Bill Preisler and his children, Shayna and Griffin Preisler, and Jordan (Lisa) Preisler; and dear friend, Karen Skall.
Friends and family will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 18
