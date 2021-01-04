Carol Press passed away Dec. 29, 2020, due to COVID-19. Born Jan. 13, 1934, she was 86.
Carol J. Press (nee Javitch), wife of the late Lawrence I. Press and mother of the late Stephanie L. Pies, was a loving and devoted mother, wife and friend. Survived by her children, Jennifer S. Pies, Michael M. (Megan Hall) Pies and grandson Isaac E. Pies.
Carol stoically battled Alzheimer’s, Crohn’s disease and breast cancer with courage and dignity.
She was a graduate of Cleveland Heights High School, The Ohio State University and Kent State University. Carol was a retired Cleveland Public School teacher and volunteer for animal rescue, an assisted living facility and several political organizations. She loved the Cleveland Indians, loved music and loved to sing.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 4 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 4 and Jan. 5 at the residence of J. Pies, 25531 Chatworth Drive in Euclid. Visitation is socially distanced with masks.
In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may contribute to the Alzheimer’s Foundation (alz.org) or the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation (crohnscolitisfoundation.org).