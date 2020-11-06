Lois L. Press (nee Laserson), beloved wife of the late Norman. Loving mother of Andrew (Charlene) Press, Marcy (Bill) Enders and Gregg (Janice) Press. Devoted grandmother of Steven (Dr. Amy) Press, Kimberly (Jeff) Grey, Hallie (Rick) Obert, Darci (Dan) Kelecher and Mitchell (Dr. Jenni) Braverman. Great-grandmother of Drew, Colin, Will, Lily, Jenna, Zoe and Piper. Dear sister of the late Myra Laserson and Honey Okin.
Private graveside services will be held Nov. 8 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Family requests no visitation.