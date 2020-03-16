Norman P. Press, beloved husband of Lois (nee Laserson) Press. Loving father of Andy (Charlene) Press, Marcy (Bill) Enders and Gregg (Janice) Press. Devoted grandfather of Steven (Dr. Amy) Press, Kim (Jeff) Grey, Hallie (Rick) Obert, Darci (Dan) Keleher and Mitchell (Dr. Jennie) Braverman. Great-grandfather of Drew, Colin, Will, Lily, Jenna, Zoe and Piper. Dear brother of the late Dr. Sanford Press, Della Buzney and Gertrude Schwartz.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. March 17 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Family requests no visitation.
Friends who wish may contribute to the charity of choice.