“The goal isn’t to live forever; the goal is to create something that will” and Michael surely left his mark on those around him.
Michael Ira Pressman was caring, kind, had the biggest heart, loved to cook and always wanted to make those around him happy. Son to Lee and JoEllen Pressman, Michael grew up in Beachwood. Michael passed away at the age of 56 on Dec. 28, 2021. He is survived by his two beloved daughters, Mallori (25) and Jordan (23); his dear sister and brother-in-law, Kelly, and Brad Goldberg; as well as his nieces and nephew, Courtney (21), Carley (19) and Chad (23).
A memorial will be held at a later date to honor Michael’s life.
Contributions in memory of Michael are suggested to go to Alcoholics Anonymous Cleveland.
