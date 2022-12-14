Sally Ann Pressman (nee Blau), beloved wife of the late Donald Pressman, passed away Dec. 14, 2022.
Loving mother of Stacy (Steven) Moses and Amy (Steven) Adler. Devoted grandmother of Beth Moses and Adam Moses, Max Adler and Evan Adler. Dear sister of the late Henry Blau and Fred Blau.
Services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.
Interment will be at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Family will receive friends following services and until 4 p.m. Dec. 16, and from 1 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Dec. 18 at the residence of Stacy and Steven Moses, 25507 Cardington Drive in Beachwood.
Friends who wish may contribute to B'nai Jeshurun Congregation, 27501 Fairmount Blvd. Pepper Pike, OH 44124, or the Epilepsy Foundation, 3540 Crain Highway, Suite 675, Bowie, MD 30716 (us@efa.org).
Friends who are unable to attend the service may view it at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 16 by going to bkbmc.com, click on obituaries, select the obituary of Sally Pressman and click on join live stream.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.