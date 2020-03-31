Jerald A. Price, 88, was born March 2, 1932, and passed away March 28, 2020.
Jerry lived a full and colorful life. Born and raised in Cleveland, Jerry attended Glenville High School and did undergraduate studies at Case Western Reserve University.
Jerry married his childhood sweetheart, Toby Eisner, and they had four amazing daughters, Norma, Mychelle, Debbie and Brenda. After serving in the U.S. Army, Jerry returned to Cleveland to begin his career in the car business.
As gregarious and entertaining as a man can be, Jerry was a consummate salesman (mostly in a good way). Success in selling and leasing cars allowed Jerry to raise his four girls in Beachwood and to take legendary trips to Cedar Point, Florida and Jamaica.
JP’s avocations included drawing and writing. He did both prolifically to the amazement and wonder of all. His irreverent humor earned him the distinction of being a world class wise guy, a trait that lives on through his daughters. His infectious laughter will be missed but never silenced by his passing.
A devoted father of Norma (Rick) Fien, Mychelle (Bruce) Levin, Debbie Price (Allan Golad) and Brenda Price; a loving grandfather of Ethan Fien, Corey (Brendan) Rea, Carly (Michael) Levin-Henry, Andrea (Jon) Sasson, and Emma and Bennett Golad; loving great-grandfather of Mina, Julian, River, Lilah, Noa, Judah and Ariela; dear brother of Patricia Katz (deceased).
Private family services at Hillcrest Cemetery. Family requests no visitation. A future celebration of Jerry’s life will be announced.
Arrangements by Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.
Donations are suggested to charity of choice.