Marc B. Price, DDS., beloved husband of Gail (nee Hoffman). Loving father of Zachary Price, Robert (Takako) Price and David (Marnie) Price. Devoted grandfather of Sydney, Lincoln, Makenzie and Hayden. Dear brother of Sally (Howard) Ross. Cherished son of Mimi and Philip Price.
Services were held at Park Synagogue East in Pepper Pike. Interment was at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens.
Shiva will be held until 4 and from 6 to 8 p.m. May 17, and from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. May 18 at 28550 Belcourt Road in Pepper Pike.
Friends who wish may contribute to Stewart's Caring Place, 3501 Ridge Park Drive, Fairlawn, OH 44333.
Family and friends who are unable to attend the service may view it beginning May 18 on YouTube (enter Marc Price Funeral Service).
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.