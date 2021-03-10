Stanley Priesand, 79, of Willoughby, passed away March 1, 2021.
Born in Cleveland Heights on July 21, 1941, to Sidney and Sylvia Priesand, Stanley graduated from Cleveland Heights High School and Miami University with a Bachelor of Science degree. A U.S. Army veteran, Stanley worked at Predicasts, Inc., a Cleveland company that specialized in providing computerized data for businesses and industries.
Stanley loved his family, his wife, daughter and son; and of course his four grandchildren. He was a fan of everything that they did. An avid sports fan following his Cleveland Cavs/Indians/Browns, he often sent in articles to Terry Pluto. He also frequently submitted letters to the editor to the Cleveland Jewish News. He was known as a silent assassin with his dry wit and humor – a very funny man who made it a point to make others laugh.
Stanley is remembered by his wife of 43 years, Joy Priesand; children, David Young and Kimberly McKee; sister, Natalie Silverberg of Beachwood; grandchildren, Joshua, Zachary, Gabriel and Samantha Young; and nieces, Gwen Silverberg and Lisa Zimmerman. He was predeceased by his parents, Sidney and Sylvia.
Funeral services were held March 4 at Hillcrest Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, a small service was held outdoors for immediate family.
Donations in loving memory of Stanley can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or Jewish National Fund.