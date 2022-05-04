Erwin “Erv” Rabin, MD passed away peacefully on May 3, 2022, at age 91. Erv was born on Oct. 22, 1930, in St. Louis, to Jacob and Minnie Rabin.
He was the beloved husband of the late Mary Ann (“Mickey”) Rabin, who he met when he was 20; while dancing in an Israeli dance troupe. They married in 1954. He graduated from Washington University in 1952 and then from Washington University School of Medicine in 1956. After his residency in New Haven, Conn. (Yale University), Erv served in the Army Medical Corps in San Antonio, Texas. He was a professor of pathology in Baltimore; Houston (Baylor College of Medicine) and St. Louis (Washington University School of Medicine), before going into the private practice of pathology in Topeka, Kan. Erv and Mickey settled in Cleveland in 1978, when Erv became the chief of pathology at Huron Road Hospital and later Hillcrest Hospital.
He loved to play tennis and remained an active swimmer throughout his life. He and Mickey took years of dance lessons and enjoyed the many friendships formed through dancing. They attended Cleveland Orchestra concerts regularly for decades where Erv slept peacefully through many fine concerts. Erv loved to play cards and was a bridge Life Master who was always in demand as a partner.
Even as his health declined, he was able to enjoy weekly bridge games with his daughter and grandson. He enjoyed photography as a hobby after he retired and for years took classes at Cuyahoga Community College. He is survived by his daughter, Julie Rabin (Joel) Falck; his daughter, Kathy Rabin; his son, Michael (Barbara) Rabin and grandchildren, Joshua (Stacie), Jacob (April), Nathaniel, Samuel and Rachel. Erv will be remembered as a wonderful husband, dad and grandfather.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. May 6 graveside at Mayfield Cemetery, 2749 Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights.
Family will receive friends following the service until 4 p.m., and then from 6 to 8 p.m. May 8 at 2508 Cedarwood Road in Pepper Pike.
The family suggests contributions to Menorah Park or the charity of choice.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.