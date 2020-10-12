Mary Ann “Mickey” Rabin, passed away peacefully on Oct. 8, 2020, at 86, surrounded by her beloved family.
Mickey was born on June 1, 1934, in St. Louis, Mo., to Maurice and Rose Franklin. Her precocious musical talent, including the gift of perfect pitch, was evident at a young age; by 10, Mickey was playing the piano for radio audiences. At 16, Mickey met Erwin, the love of her life, while she played the piano for a dance troupe of which Erv was a member. She enrolled in the Eastman School of Music in 1954 and graduated from Washington University in 1956. Erv and Mickey married in 1954 and settled in Cleveland in 1978.
At age 41, Mickey decided to take on a new challenge. She began law school at Washburn University in Topeka, Kan., where she and Erv were living at the time, and completed her studies at Case Western University School of Law, graduating in 1978. A trailblazer for women in the practice of law, Mickey started her own bankruptcy law firm and was later joined in the practice by her daughter, Julie, a partnership that gave them both great joy. Mickey did not believe that a person had to choose between family life and professional life; she loved her family, her music and her work. As stylish as any lawyer in Cleveland, Mickey dressed elegantly every day of her life and always treated lawyers, clients and friends with great kindness and respect. She served as a beloved role model for many young lawyers, helping each to navigate personal and professional challenges.
Mickey was active in the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association and the Ohio Women’s Bar Association. She served as a trustee of bankruptcy cases under the supervision of the U.S. Department of Justice. Mickey was one of the first consumer bankruptcy lawyers selected for membership in the prestigious American College of Bankruptcy, where she worked on College programs that resulted in funding legal aid for those who could not afford to file bankruptcy.
Mickey lived well and laughed often. She loved to have fun with her family and friends and was equally at home in her kitchen as in her law office. Parties with Mickey at the piano were joyous and festive, and she never missed a chance to accompany lawyers with fledgling aspirations as singers.
Mickey’s beloved and cherished family includes Erwin Rabin, M.D., Julie Rabin (Joel) Falck; Kathy Rabin, and Michael (Barbara) Rabin, M.D.; her grandchildren: Joshua (fiancé, Stacie Roseman) and Samuel Falck; Jacob, Nathaniel and Rachel Rabin; her sister-in-law Rosalie Franklin who she considered her sister; and beloved nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her sister, Arlene Koenig and her brother, Sidney Franklin.
Private graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 12. Livestream information will be available at bkbmc.com. The family requests no visitation due to COVID-19.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Menorah Park (menorahpark.org).