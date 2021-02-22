Sarah Radzeli (nee Schneider), a Holocaust survivor. Beloved wife of the late Betzalel Ben Ami and the late Louis Radzeli. Loving mother of the late Michael Ben Ami. Dear sister of the late Joe (Carmella) Schneider. Cherished aunt, cousin and friend to many. Lived in Israel from 1946-1960, and immigrated to the United States in 1960, where she lived in Philadelphia until 1968 and then came to Cleveland. Sarah was an active member of Kol Israel, Hadassah, NA’AMAT, Green Road Synagogue and Oheb Zedek Cedar Sinai Synagogue.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Feb. 23 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Interment will be at Zion Memorial Park. Friends who wish to view the service at 2 p.m. Feb. 23, go to bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, click on obituaries, scroll down to obituary of Sarah Radzeli, click on her obituary and click on “join live stream.”
Due to the pandemic, family requests no visitation.
Friends who wish may contribute to Kol Israel Foundation.