Seymour Eli Raiz, 89, of Columbus, passed away April 23, 2022, surrounded by loved ones.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marlene (nee Markowitz). Survived by daughter, Dr. Lisa Raiz of Columbus; sons, Michael (Cathy) Raiz and Daniel (Abigail) Raiz, both of Cleveland; and grandchildren, Eden, Marisa, Lauren and Aaron. Son of the late Israel and Sarah Raiz. Brother of the late Dov (Sarah) Raiz and the late Muriel (Gersain) Giterman.
A native of New York, Seymour moved to Cleveland at a young age. To work his way through Western Reserve University, he worked first in a factory, and later, obtained his first position at The Cleveland Press, in the profession of his aspirations – “the newspaper business.” The rest is history.
After earning multiple advances at The Cleveland Press culminating with Executive Sports Editor, in 1977, Seymour accepted the position of managing editor at The Columbus Citizen-Journal. Seymour retired from The Columbus Convention and Visitors Bureau as vice president of communications. Upon retirement, Seymour took on the role of special assistant to Marlene as they escorted trips around the world with older adults.
He continued lifelong passions for fitness and music, running the Columbus Marathon to celebrate his 50th birthday and joining The Harmony Project. However, his greatest passion was family. He devoted himself to caring for Marlene and was ever present in the lives of his children and grandchildren. Seymour celebrated friendships and connections with new people.
All family and friends are invited to gather at 12:30 p.m. April 25 at Epstein Memorial Chapel, 3232 E. Main St. in Columbus for a procession to accompany the casket to the graveside service to be held at 1 p.m. at New Tifereth Israel Cemetery. Immediately following graveside service, Seymour’s family will receive guests at the Jewish Community Center, 1125 College Ave. in Columbus. Shiva times will be available at epsteinmemorial.com. A graveside service Zoom link is available by emailing zoom1@epsteinmemorial.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Harmony Project, connect@harmonyproject.com or Tifereth Israel, Rabbi’s Discretionary Fund (tiferethisrael.org).
Online guest book at epsteinmemorial.com.
Arrangements under the direction of Epstein Memorial Chapel.