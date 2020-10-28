Helaine Randerson (nee Kleinman) passed away quietly at her home in Princeton, N.J., on Oct. 24, 2020, at age 81. She was born in Cleveland in 1939 to the late Lillian Goldfarb Kleinman and Dr. Samuel Kleinman.
Helaine, known as Grandma Lanie to her beloved grandchildren, Mose and Maceo Wolfe, shared a life full of love, art, theater and travel with her cherished husband, Lewis E. Randerson, a perfect match if there ever was one.
Helaine charted her own path in life. After practicing law briefly in Los Angeles, she moved with Lew to Princeton, where she worked for many years as the assistant editor for the journal “Behavioral and Brain Sciences.” She decided to take a leap of faith and start her own business in editing and page production called Fastidious Word Processing. She never looked back. Many an author’s writing benefited from her inquisitive mind, eye for detail and sage advice.
She shared these with her family and friends, too, but the greatest gifts were her unstinting love, encouragement, generosity and compassion. She is missed and loved by them all, but most deeply by her husband, Lew; her son, Justin Wolfe and daughter-in-law, Edie Wolfe; her grandchildren, Mose and Maceo; her sister, Sandra Kleinman; her brothers, Dr. Alan and Theodore Kleinman (Han); her niece, Lisa (Derek) Kleinman and nephews, Josh (Sabrina) and Chris (Elizabeth) Kleinman. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Richard Kleinman; and her ex-husband, Michael Wolfe.
A feminist to her core, with a sharp intellect and a crack wit, she was a lifelong supporter of women’s rights and reproductive freedom. In lieu of flowers, we ask you to consider honoring her life and memory with a donation to Planned Parenthood.