Leonard A. Rapaport, 84 of Beachwood, passed away May 2, 2020, in Falls Church, Va.
Born March 20, 1936, in Cleveland to Hyman and Esther Rapaport, Leonard graduated from Shaker Heights High School and received a Bachelor of Science degree from Ohio University.
Leonard was an executive vice president and director of the investment management firm Roulston and Company from 1963 to 1990. He was also the founder and president of Rapaport Capital Management from 1990 to 2014.
He is survived by his wife, Charlotte; children, Karen (Van) Esser and Marc (Marcela) Rapaport; and grandsons, Zachary and Samuel Esser. He was predeceased by his parents, Hyman and Esther, and siblings, Marilyn Lubin, Eleanor Steinberg and David Rapaport.
Funeral services were held May 7 at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Contributions in loving memory of Leonard can be made to JDRF, 1400 K St., NW, Suite 1200, Washington, D.C. 20005, or at jdrf.org/goto/InMemoryofLeonardARapaport.