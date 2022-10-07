Arlette Janine Rappoport, 92, passed away Sept. 23, 2022, at home in Beachwood.
Arlette was born in Paris, France and survived the Nazi occupation by fleeing to southern France (Free-France) during World War II. She moved to New York City in 1953, where she was very proud to have worked at the United Nations before meeting and then marrying her husband, Jacob (Jack) Rappoport. They settled in Mayfield Heights, where she lived for nearly 60 years, raising their two daughters.
Arlette was a long-time, active member of Hadassah, Maison Française and Toastmasters. She enjoyed social events, celebrating holidays with family, dancing, swimming, being a book club member, attending creative writing class, attending religious services and traveling, especially to Paris.
Arlette was predeceased by her husband of 44 years, Jacob Rappoport. She leaves her daughters Dinah Fox and husband Bruce of Randolph, New Jersey, and Sara Appel-Lennon and husband Richard of La Mesa, California; grandchildren Evan Fox and wife Mindy of Livingston, New Jersey, and Robyn Fox of Randolph, New Jersey; and great-grandchildren Adam Fox and Shira Fox.
A private funeral was held at Old Montefiore in Springfield Garden, New York Sept. 28, where she was buried next to her beloved, Jack.
Donations in her memory may be made to Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland (jfsa-cleveland.org/donation-form/) or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (givenow.lls.org).