Stan Raskin, 82, died Jan. 1, 2021. He was married to the love of his life Ruthie (Schuster) Raskin for almost 58 years. Father of David (Liz Essary) Raskin and Lori Raskin. Son of Max and Florence (Fetterman) Raskin. Brother of Jules (Rosa) Raskin. Friend of many.
He owned American Piping Corp.
Stan was a graduate of Cleveland Heights High School class of January 1957 and a graduate of Case Institute of Technology. A die-hard fan of both the Indians and the Browns. His passions also included travel, tennis, stamp collecting, bridge and puns.
He was an ardent snorkeler, having traveled to coral reefs around the world. His favorites included the Seychelles Islands, Lizard Island, Belize, the Galopagos, Manu Island, Tahiti, the Maldives and Koh Samui.
Donations can be made to Temple Israel Ner Tamid.