S. Howard Reese, 78. Beloved husband of Susan Reese (nee Arbeiter). Loving father of Robert (Ericka Schnitzer) Reese, Jennie “Zoe” Reese, and Barry (Abby) Solcoff. Proud grandfather of Alexa, Noah, Spencer, Opal, Charlotte, Abel and Harrison. Dear brother of James (Sue) Reese and Sally (Dr. Mark) Rutman. Son of the late Betty and Morton Reese.
Always the entrepreneur, Howard was the owner of several successful companies, most recently AAA-1 Masonry & Tuckpointing. He was a proud Zionist who led many trips to Israel over many decades. Howard was a founding member and supporter of Aitz Hayim Center for Jewish Living and a passionate board member of Hillel. When not working, he could be found at the health club or at Aitz Hayim. For 25 years, he triumphed over and beat non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma while living his life to the fullest. Most of all he loved his family who will miss him dearly.
Services were held in Chicago.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Aitz Hayim Center for Jewish Living, 1185 Sheridan Road, Glencoe, IL 60022 (aitzhayim.org).