Robert L. Reeves, beloved husband of Judith (nee Schaffer), passed away Dec. 16, 2022.
Loving father of Stephanie DeMichele (James Albrecht), Robert L. (Kimberly) Reeves, Allison (Luke Frazier) Schaffer, Robin (George) Muskal. Devoted grandfather of Carter Reeves Hamilton, Jake Hamilton, Alexis Reeves, Colin Reeves, Tyler Applegate, Robert Applegate, Andrew Muskal, Benjamin Muskal, Adin Muskal and Noah Frazier.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Dec. 20 at Hillcrest Cemetery. Family requests no visitation.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Alzheimer's Association/Cleveland Chapter.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Reeves family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.