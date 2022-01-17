Elaine J. Reider (nee Sobel), beloved wife of the late Howard. Loving mother of Sallie Reider and Kathie (Jim) Lopez. Devoted grandmother of Robert (Tracey) Lavine, Phillip (Jenni) Lavine, Beckie Allen, and Daniel (Minhae) Roth. Great grandmother of Alex, Drew, Riley, Spencer, Sayde, Max and Kyla. Dear sister of the late Robert Sobel.
Graveside services will be held at noon Jan. 19 at Mayfield Cemetery, 2749 Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights. Family will receive friends following the service until 5 p.m. and from 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 19 at Beechmont Country Club 29600 Chagrin Blvd., in Orange.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Trustbridge Hospice of Palm Beach or the Cleveland Indians Charities.
Family and friends who are not able to attend the service, may view it beginning Jan. 20 on YouTube (under search enter: Elaine Reider Funeral Service).
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.