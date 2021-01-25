William F. “Bill” Rein of Jacksonville, Fla., died Jan. 22, 2021, at 85 years old. Beloved husband of the late Joan A. Rein. Loving father of David “Sonny” (Robyn) Rein, Marcie Rein Smith and the late Robert “Bobby” Rein. Devoted Grandfather of Steven (Katy) Smith and Joshua Rein. Great-grandfather to Madeline Rein Smith. Dear brother of the late Susanne Bailys. Loving uncle to his nephews David (Gayle), Freddy (Allison) and Greg Bailys and their families.
Born in Cleveland, Bill graduated from the University of Miami and joined the family import business where he became a pioneer in the industry which allowed him to continue a business that has carried on for generations. Additionally, he was also involved in many successful real estate developments including several in Sarasota and Jacksonville, Florida and Cleveland.
He was a generous philanthropist contributing to various charities including many Jewish charities.
His greatest joys in life were his family and friends that became family. Known for his love of sailing, he owned multiple sailing yachts that he enjoyed sharing with loved ones and friends.
Services will be held at the Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel for his immediate family only due to the current pandemic, followed by interment at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
To view the service 11 a.m. Jan. 27, please visit bkbmc.com for the link (William Rein Obituary).
Contributions in lieu of flowers are suggested to the Bobby Rein Memorial Fund, c/o Park Synagogue, 27500 Shaker Blvd., Pepper Pike, OH 44124.