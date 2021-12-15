Richard D. Reinberg, dearly beloved husband and best friend of Ruth “Cookie” (nee Ehrlich) for 65 years; devoted father of Bonnie Reinberg; cherished grandfather of Jamie Bird (Abe Zimmerman), Jordan Bird and Jenna Bird (Charles Foust); loving son of Alfred Reinberg and Jeanette Reinberg (nee Isaacson).
Richard was born in Cleveland and attended Cleveland Heights High School where he played baseball and later received his Bachelor of Science degree in real estate from The Ohio State University where he met his future wife, Ruth. He built a successful real estate business developing and buying properties nationwide.
He was an avid golfer and was a member of Beechmont Country Club for many years. Richard was a world traveler and car enthusiast and had a zest for life and lived it to its fullest. A devoted husband, father and grandfather whose greatest pleasure in life was spending time with his family.
Private family service. No visitation due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made in his memory to Friendship Circle of Cleveland (friendscleveland.com/donate).
