Reinberg, Ruth

“Cookie” Reinberg, 88, of Cleveland and Boca Raton, Fla. passed away on June 20, 2023.
Cookie was born Sept. 6, 1935 to Joseph and Rose Ehrlich in Brooklyn, N.Y. The family including her brother, Herbert (deceased), moved to Cleveland in 1945, where she attended school and graduated from Shaker Heights High School before attending The Ohio State University where she soon met Richard (deceased 2021) and married soon after that. They were married for 65 years and are survived by their daughter Bonnie Reinberg and their grandchildren, Jamie Bird, Abraham Zimerman, Jordan Bird, Jenna Bird and Charles Foust D.O.
Cookie’s life was devoted to her family and friends. She was a lifelong member of Beechmont Country Club where she enjoyed playing cards, Mahjong and socializing. She traveled extensively throughout the world and enjoyed spending the winters in Boca Raton.
Cookie is best remember for her loving nature, sense of humor and her occasional stubbornness. She loved her grandchildren and their significant others and not a day went by without numerous phone calls to just say hello. She was looking forward to the impending weddings of her granddaughters and will be there in their hearts.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in memory of Cookie to the Friendship Circle.
Private family services were held at B’nai Jeshurun Cemetery. No visitation.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.