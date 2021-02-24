Ruth Reingold (nee Braunberg), 94, of Lyndhurst, passed away Jan. 15, 2021.
Born Aug. 17, 1926, in Brooklyn, N.Y., Ruth grew up in Brooklyn and moved to Cleveland in the late 1940s. She worked as a buyer at Leaseway Transportation and was a member of Pioneer Women. She loved playing mahjong.
Here in Cleveland she met her husband, William Reingold, at a Jewish dance and was married within six months. Ruth was known for her work ethic and her upbeat personality. She always had a smile on her face. She was a trusted confidant to her friends. Ruth was meticulous in every aspect of her life. The role she loved most was being a mother and grandmother. She was always the happiest when she was with her family.
Ruth is survived by her children, Faith (Todd) Rosenberg and Stewart Reingold (Diane Schmidt); and grandchildren, Adam (Jamie) Rosenberg, Melanie and Jennifer Rosenberg, and Olivia Reingold. She was predeceased by her parents, Harry and Bessy Braunberg; husband of 52 years, William Reingold; and brothers, Daniel Breen and Stewart Braunberg.
Private graveside services were held Jan. 17 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Donations in memory of Ruth can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or charity of your choice.