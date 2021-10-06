Phyllis Joyce Reisman (nee Forman), born in Brooklyn, N.Y., passed away Sept. 30, 2021.
A resident of Pepper Pike and Jupiter, Fla., Phyllis moved from New York to Cleveland in 1970. She attended the University of Florida, and enjoyed a career in interior and fashion design. A member of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation and Young Israel of Greater Cleveland, she was also involved in ORT and was a Lion of Judah.
Phyllis was an extraordinary entertainer. An excellent cook and baker, who took enormous joy in celebrating the Jewish holidays with family and friends. Her home was always open to all. She loved planning social functions at Beechmont Country Club, and was instrumental in their social events for decades, including her service as the entertainment chair. She was an avid tennis player and loved playing bridge and canasta with close friends from the community.
Phyllis was a beloved, devoted, and supportive wife, a loving mother, and a doting grandmother and aunt. She was also a loyal friend to many and a cherished member of the Jewish community of Cleveland. Her laughter, smiles, encouragement and guidance inspired and motivated her loved ones to succeed and be their best at every step in life. She met every challenge with passion and compassion, while providing unconditional love and support to her children and grandchildren. Her “Phyllisisms” will never be forgotten.
She generously supported many charitable causes. Together with her husband, she was especially active in supporting the Hebrew Academy of Cleveland, Jewish education at large, and the State of Israel. Her generosity was known by all. She will be long missed and remembered.
Phyllis was the wife of Sidney Reisman for 57 years; mother of Ramie Resnick of Pompano Beach, Fla., Cantor Lori Reisman (Joseph) Patterson of Malibu, Calif., Dr. Tony (Wendy) Reisman of Jupiter, Fla., and Peter (Liat) Reisman of Harrison, N.Y.; grandmother of Sean Shepard, Kayla Schwartz (z”l), Brandon Schwartz, Brooke (Arik) Kayam (nee Schwartz), Megan Patterson, Tyler Patterson, Jordan Resnick, Ilyssa (Jared) Spector (nee Resnick), Danielle Reisman, Micki Reisman, Sloane Hammerman, Maris Hammerman, Yonatan Reisman, Rachel Reisman, and Jake Reisman; sister of Fran (Larry) Greenes of Cleveland and the late Donald Forman; and daughter of the late Michael and Rose (nee Shapiro) Forman (both deceased).
Funeral services were held Oct. 3 at New Montefiore Cemetery in West Babylon, N.Y.
Contributions in her name may be made to the KK Free Spirit Fund at MedWish International; the Hebrew Academy of Cleveland; Jewish Federation of Cleveland; or Menorah Park.