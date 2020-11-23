Olga Rekhson (nee Heifitz), 71, of Mayfield Heights, passed away Nov. 20, 2020.
Born May 16, 1949, in Gomel, Belarus, to Luba Kobrinsky, Olga arrived to Cleveland in 1988. A high school graduate, she also went on to get a music degree.
Olga was loved by everyone who met her. She was kind, patient and caring. She was a loving daughter, mother and grandmother. We will miss her so much.
She is survived by her daughter, Anna Greenspan of Cleveland; and grandchildren, Aaron and Amanda Greenspan. She was predeceased by her parents; and husband, Arkadi.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 23 at Mt. Sinai Cemetery.