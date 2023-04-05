Elaine Katz Rembrandt, born Aug. 11, 1938, to Jay and Rebecca Katz (z”l), passed away April 5, 2023.
This obituary contains the life and loves of the adorable and enchanting, Elaine Katz Rembrandt. Survived by her children, Jeff (Rabbi Rachel) Rembrandt, Brian Rembrandt, Jill Rembrandt (Chris Calco), Brian (Nicole) Roberts, and Marc (Helen) Roberts and her grandchildren, Kayla Spira (Patrick Collands), Zeke, Emma, Eitan, Jason, Micah, Hannah, Samuel and Izzy; her sister, Linda Katz; her deceased husband, Neil A. Rembrandt; and her husband of 35 years, Rabbi Daniel A. Roberts.
Elaine was a Cleveland Heights High School graduate and eventually was elected a member of the Cleveland Heights High School Hall of Fame. She graduated from Flora Stone Mather College at Western Reserve University, majoring in English and theater. After graduation, she taught English at her alma mater, Heights High, until she married her first husband, Neil, who died in 1982 after a long illness.
For many years, Elaine was the drama teacher at Temple Emanu El, and produced a book, “Heroes, Heroines and Holidays,” of her children’s plays. After appearing as Golda Meir in the production of “Golda” at the JCC, she received many requests to perform at local groups but turned each down until she created a one woman play, “Courage and Commitment,” in reaction to the many JAP Jokes surfacing at the time. In her play, she appeared on stage, changing costumes and makeup as she portrayed Deborah, the Judge, Donna Gracious Mendes, Emma Lazarus and concluding with Golda Meir with her purse and a bun. Each of these women demonstrated outstanding courage and commitment to the Jewish people.
Courage and Commitment was the first of the “one-woman” shows Elaine traveled the country with. Another was “Chaya’s Love Song” by Marvin Chernoff about a woman in a park sharing her story about an unrequited love that turned into a love affair. Then, an original show about three Jewish woman spies, entitled “Unlikely Heroes.” It was the stories of Sarah Aaronson, Shulamit Kishak Cohen, and Marte Cohn, none of whom you have ever heard of, yet they were heroes who helped save others and turned the war in Israel or in France.
For 10 years, Elaine was the producer and director of the JCC’s Halle Theater. She finished her career with over 900 subscriptions. One great season was when Elaine constructed a “surround” to the play about Raul Wallenberg, concerning the heroic deeds of the “Righteous Gentiles.” It was in all the newspapers. Another was “Rags,” a show by Jerome Stein of Fiddler fame which had failed on Broadway but was a huge success at the Halle Theater. Every season was carefully chosen by Elaine to have a serious play, a comedy, a drama and a musical.
During this time, besides being a fabulous wife and mother, Elaine would write and conduct the confirmation cantatas each year for Temple Emanu El. They always got huge raves from parents and grandparents. Even the youth, who gave her so many problems by not showing up for rehearsals or not memorizing their lines, were proud of themselves and found the experience very meaningful and spiritual.
Elaine would enter a room and a burst of energy and excitement would enter with her. Her big smile would capture the hearts of everyone, and everyone adored her. Always smiling, always upbeat she was a delight to know and interact with.
Elaine loved to sing and when she was asked to join the “Singing Girls,” WITH Eppie Shore, Jane Friedman, Iris Fishman, Susie Sicherman, Lois Katofsky, Nancy Katz and Carol Spero. She grabbed the opportunity and the group, creating parodies to song melodies, sang at various Federation and NCJW events throughout the city.
After her retirement from the JCC, Elaine took up pottery and her works were whimsical, fun and charming. One would be remiss if it were not mentioned about Elaine’s love of gardening. Her garden was beautiful and carefully cared for. Elaine also traveled to Israel at least 18 times and she cruised with her husband, Rabbi Dan Roberts, on 25 different adventures including: United Arab Emirates, India, South Africa, the Panama Canal, the Antarctic, Italy, etc.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. April 10 at Temple Emanu El, 4545 Brainard Road in Orange. Interment will be at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Friends who are unable to attend the service may view it online at teecleve.org and in upper right hand corner, select stream link.
Shiva will be held following services and interment until 8 p.m. April 10 and from noon to 4 p.m. April 11 at Temple Emanu El.
Donations can be made to the Elaine (Roberts) Rembrandt Drama Fund, c/o Temple Emanu El, 4545 Brainard Road, Orange, OH 44022.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.