Joyce Reske Siegel passed away peacefully, surrounded and comforted by her family, on Dec. 24. She was 94 years old.
Joyce was born in Cleveland, Ohio in 1928, to Frank Joseph Reske and Henrietta Pearl Simon. Cleveland was a place she was proud to hail from. Throughout the entirety of her life, she didn’t miss the annual Ohio State vs. University of Michigan game, even though she had lived nearly half of her life in Louisiana. Over time, Joyce became a staunch Louisiana State University fan, while remaining a proud Buckeye.
Joyce grew up with two older siblings, her brother Richard (Dick) and sister Geraldine (Gerry), who she adored and respected. They were 11 and 6 years older than Joyce, respectively. Dick had always wanted a brother but by the time Joyce was born apparently no brother was joining their family; soon Joyce affectionately became known as “Mike” or “Michael”. Throughout her entire life, that was the name that her husband, nieces, nephews, cousins and long-time close family friends knew her by. She welcomed that name with love. Gerry was a tremendous role model to Joyce through showing her kindness and compassion. She demonstrated courage throughout their lives, exuded her intellectual curiosity, which was contagious, and of course, shared her deep-rooted commitment and belief in the undying values of family.
Joyce graduated from Cleveland Heights High School in 1946. After high school, she met her future husband, Lawrence (Larry) Siegel, who had returned from World War II. They married in 1950 and began their lives of 49 years together, building their family. They settled in Shaker Heights, Ohio, welcoming two daughters, Leslie and Diane, and two sons, Frederick and Edward. In 1971 the family moved to New Orleans, and then eventually to Baton Rouge, La.
After Larry’s passing in 1998, Joyce continued her dynamic volunteer work in Baton Rouge, as she had in Cleveland and in New Orleans. She became actively involved in organizations like Mothers Against Drunk Drivers, The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at LSU, Baton Rouge Ikebana Society, Baton Rouge Little Theater, Baton Rouge Symphony and Opera Louisiana, all of which she deeply cherished and strived to make an impact, continuing to learn and grow.
An avid reader, Joyce had an extremely curious mind and was interested in the world and those within it. Joyce Siegel – the woman before her time – understanding the past to learn, while being present to fully live, she inspired those around to realize their true dreams, with generosity of heart.
In her lifetime Joyce witnessed dramatic changes in how society communicates, women’s rights, anti-Semitism, activism, technological changes in transportation, science/medicine, politics, the world becoming more globally connected, a more open society and many other advances occurred. In a PBS special on centenarians who lived productive, and content lives, the researchers were trying to determine if they had any common characteristics. Those individuals being interviewed came from different walks of life - socio-economic, demographic and cultural. It was determined that the common denominator between all of them was that they all were able to comfortably adapt to change. That is Joyce and how she lived her life and shared those values and perspectives with her family across the generations. While she has had a life, like anyone else that is not predictable, she adapted with an open mind and forged ahead with a sense of curiosity and desire to learn, even if at moments a little bit out of her comfort zone.
Joyce leaves behind her grandchildren Lindsay Scholfield (Jeff) and Jeremy Lajmer (Claudia) from her pre-deceased daughter Leslie Lajmer (pre-deceased husband Sherman) of Texas. Along with her daughter Diane Siegel (Greg Wendel) of Massachusetts, son Frederick Siegel (Lesli) of Texas, son Edward Siegel (Dorothy) of Louisiana; grandsons Tristan and Sloane Wendel, grandson Grant Siegel, granddaughter Ashley Jones, and granddaughter Katie Rodda (Amber). Four great-grandchildren Taylor and Olivia Farley, Noah Jones, Caleb Lajmer, and several cousins, nieces, a nephew, and great nieces and nephews.
In Joyce’s memory, donations can be made to Bellfaire JCB in Cleveland, Ohio. An organization near and dear to Joyce’s heart.
Joyce will be buried in Cleveland, Ohio with an intimate service, with family members participating.
Joyce, Michael, Mom, Nano, Auntie Mike, Cousin Joyce – we love you all the way around the world and back again.