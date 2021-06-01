Dr. Albert Resnick, beloved husband of the late Sylvia (nee Silverstein). Loving father of Dawn Elrad, Cheryl (Howard, deceased) Narvy and Jeffrey (Denise) Resnick. Devoted grandfather of Jordan Resnick, Ilyssa (Jared Spector, fiancé) Resnick, Alexa (Ben) Strangfeld, Jordan (Iva) Manes, Dr. Steven (Dr. Jessica) Narvy, Brian Narvy, Daniel (Dafna) Narvy and Jason (Amy) Narvy. Great-grandfather of Brooke, Seth, Jackson, Jack and Lina. Dear brother of David (Carol, deceased) and the late Joseph (Charlotte), Dr. Harold (Evelyn), Marvin (Betty) Resnick and Shirley (Hans) Segal.
Graveside services will be held at noon June 2 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the residence of Denise and Jeffrey Resnick, 4012 Ellendale Road in Moreland Hills, following services until 4 p.m. and from 7 to 9 p.m. June 2, and from 7 to 9 p.m. June 3.
Service can be viewed beginning Thursday on YouTube (enter Dr. Albert Resnick Funeral Service).
Friends who wish may contribute to Yad Vashem, Susan B, Komen Breast Cancer Research or the American Heart Association.