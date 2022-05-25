Gloria “Gert” Resnick (nee Weintraub), 90, passed away peacefully on May 24, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. In the past few weeks, her devoted brother, Sam Weintraub, son, Michael (Susan), and all of her grandchildren traveled from across the country to be by her bedside. We will forever remember and cherish the time we spent honoring her.
Born in Columbus in 1932 to Julius and Jeanette Weintraub (of blessed memory), Gert graduated from The Ohio State University, where she met the love of her life, Alvin (of blessed memory). Once Alvin graduated dental school, they married in 1954 and moved to Cleveland where Gert took a job with the Red Cross. Shortly after, their family grew with the addition of two boys, Michael and Richard.
One of the things that she was most loved for, regardless of how busy life became, was that her family was always her number one priority. She passed this value, along with her other core values of respect, humor, integrity, and commitment to community, onto her children and grandchildren.
After her boys were grown, Gert started a career as a registered parliamentarian, and she traveled throughout the country helping presiding officers of large organizations run meetings according to Roberts’ Rules of Order.
Gert was always very generous with her time and volunteered with many organizations in Cleveland. Gert served on the board of directors for both Park Synagogue and Point East condominiums. She was a member of the National Council of Jewish Women (NCJW) Cleveland chapter for over 60 years and the NCJW section presidents relied on Gert for her “knowledge, guidance, inspiration, and trademark dry wit.” In 1999, Gert received the NCJW Cleveland Section Esteemed Service award and in 2011, she received the Hannah G. Solomon Award for her continued actions towards improving the quality of life for children, the aged and the disadvantaged.
Gert was the beloved wife of Dr. Alvin Resnick (blessed memory); amazing mother to Michael (Susan) and Richard (Marlee); loving grandmother to Rebecca Resnick (Guy Maor), Rachel Resnick (Jonny Silberman), Alyssa Resnick and Sam Resnick; and great-grandmother to Jaiden Rose Maor.
She will be missed so very much.
Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. May 26 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Bet Olam Cemetery. To view the livestream, visit bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, select the obituary of Gloria “Gert” Weintraub Resnick, click on her obituary and click on join live stream.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Council of Jewish Women Cleveland chapter (ncjwcleveland.org).
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Resnick family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.