Joan L. Rich , PhD., (nee Lichtenstul), beloved wife of the late Robert K. Rich. Loving mother of Lauren Rich Fine and the late Dr. Jaime Rich. Devoted grandmother of Jessica (Jeff) Cullen, Brooke (Ben Leffel) Rich Plotkin, Jordan Fine, Eric Rich Plotkin and Graham Fine. Great-grandmother of Emma Cullen and Charlotte Leffel. Dear twin sister of Joel Lichtenstul.
Joan passed away peacefully on Feb. 3, 2021. She had a long and meaningful career as a psychologist and psychoanalyst and was active in the community with organizations such as the Cleveland Psychoanalytic Society and Common Cause.
She was in incredible mother, wife, grandmother and role model.
Due to the pandemic, family requests no visitation. Private family services were held.
Friends who wish may contribute to Planned Parenthood of Ohio or Judson Park.