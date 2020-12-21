Linda Sue Rich (nee Munitz) of Cleveland passed away Dec. 20, 2020.
She was the beloved wife of Lawrence J. Rich for 57 years. Linda was the devoted mother of Jonathan (Mindy) Rich, Jennifer (Jason) Rich-Drasner and Jodi (Jonathan) Rich-Eisengart, and devoted grandmother of Whitney, Douglas, Samantha and Harrison Rich, Zoe and Lila Drasner, and Maya and Alexander Eisengart.
Linda graduated from Cleveland Heights High School and The Ohio State University. She was a second grade teacher at Belvoir Elementary School, Sunday School teacher and preschool teacher before becoming the director of Park Preschool.
Linda was an amazing person who doted on her husband, children and grandchildren. Linda felt it was important to help others in the community. She volunteered for Hadassah, Park Synagogue and NCJW. Linda especially enjoyed working at the NCJW donation site and Designer Dress Days. She delighted in spending time with friends and she was an incredible friend to have.
Graveside services for family only. To view the service at 1 p.m. Dec. 23, visit zoom.us/j/96206578341.
No in-person visitation due to COVID-19. Zoom shiva will be held at 3 p.m. Dec. 23 at zoom.us/j/98766265217.
Contributions can be made to the Park Synagogue Consecration Fund or The Arlene Munitz Fund at Stone Gardens/Menorah Park.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Rich family.
