Benjamin D. Richman, M.D. passed away at home on Oct. 23, 2021, surrounded by his wife, Ellen, and children, Steven, Spencer and Joanne.
Ben was born in New York City on March 12, 1940. He grew up in the Bronx surrounded by cousins and spent summers with them on his aunt’s farm. He moved to Youngstown when he was in high school.
He met Ellen Fine, the love of his life, at Ohio University. Their 60 years of adventure together began with a wedding in Cleveland on Aug. 20, 1961. In the first decade of marriage, they lived in many places including Vermillion, S.D.; San Antonio, Texas; Colorado Springs, Colo.; Boup Yong Dong, Korea; St. Louis; Baltimore; Cleveland; and Naples, Fla.
Their moves were largely in pursuit of education or serving in the U.S. Army. First, there was a master’s degree in physiology and biochemistry at University of South Dakota (“Let’s start our marriage with an adventure”), followed by his medical degree at St. Louis University. A two-year surgical and orthopedic internship followed at Johns Hopkins University.
Ben was then drafted by the U.S. Army and sent to the 121st Evac Hospital near the DMZ in Korea as an orthopedic surgeon. He was honorably discharged as a major. He subsequently settled in the Cleveland area, where he completed a full orthopedic residency at St. Luke’s Hospital. Ben spent the majority of his career founding and running the Center for Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine at Marymount Hospital. He also served as team doctor to the Cleveland Lumberjacks and the Cleveland Crunch during their national championship years. He volunteered to give sports physicals at many local high schools. Ben was admired by patients and medical staff alike for his kind, calming demeanor.
Despite running a busy medical practice, Ben always made family and friends his first priority. Ben and Ellen raised their children with constant love and support. An adventuresome couple, Ben and Ellen traveled the world together, but the family and friends with whom they traveled created the truly cherished memories.
Ben will be missed for his gentle warmth, fun-loving spirit, keen observations and wise words. He was always present to listen and offer support.
Ben was predeceased by his parents, Betty and Lou Ginsberg, and his brother, Joel Ginsberg, M.D. He is survived by his wife, Ellen; children, Steven (Patrice), Spencer (Annie) and Joanne (Ariel); and grandchildren, Lucy, Oliver, Jessica, Sonia, Hagan and Daniel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Ben’s name to Temple Emanu El, 4545 Brainard Road, Orange, OH 44022, or to the Cleveland Stroke Club, c/o Geri Pitts, 9284 Towpath Trail, Seville, OH 44273.