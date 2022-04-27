Mark Richman, 68, of Coconut Grove, Fla., passed away April 16, 2022
Born on Jan. 21, 1954, to Norma Becker Richman and the late Daniel Richman in Cleveland, Mark graduated from Orange High School and received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Rollins College. Mark was a young restaurateur and entrepreneur –
opening his first restaurant in 1977 at the age of 23 - My Friends Restaurant and Bar in Hialeah, Fla. Three years later, he opened the first of 10, in a chain of restaurants spanning from Dade to Palm Beach counties called The Beverly Hills Cafe. Clevelanders will remember well the location at Beachwood Place, which was there for 14 years, and then The Fresh Express and Market in the food court for additional 10 years.
Later in life, Mark became interested in commercial real estate and founded Mark Richman Properties in 2005, where he designed and oversaw the construction of a four story parking garage atop a city block of retail shops and restaurants.
Mark’s legacy is that he was a true people person, always putting others before himself, sharing genuinely with others, generous to the nth degree, and taking care of those he loved, from his family to his many friends and his trusted employees. All Mark wanted was for others to be happy, always asking, “is there anything you need, what can I do for you?” He mentored so many of his employees, of which many worked with him for decades. Many of these employees even referred to him as Dad. Mark was a true mensch who will be greatly missed.
Mark never married. His two nephews and niece were the light of his life, speaking to them daily and always so proud of their accomplishments. Mark was very close to his sister, Sharon, who worked alongside him in the business for 32 years. His mother, Norma, remained very close to Mark, especially during the final years of his life.
He is survived by his mother, Norma Becker Richman; sister, Sharon Young; brother-in-law, Charles Deutchman; niece, Alexandra Deutchman of Pepper Pike; nephews, Daniel (fiance, Taylor) and Spencer Young, both of South Florida.
Mark is also survived by close friend and business partner, Ken Friedman of Cleveland; dear friend of 40-plus years, Lynn Parks of Florida, and caregivers, Alli and Pat, who made him laugh daily, as well as the many people who knew and loved him.
Funeral services were held April 24 at Riverside Gordon Memorial Chapel in North Miami Beach, Fla. Burial of remains are planned for later this year in Cleveland.
Donations in loving memory of Mark can be made to the APBD Research Foundation, 2257 E. 63rd St., Brooklyn, NY 11234.