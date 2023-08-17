Norma Ann Richman (nee Becker), 90, of San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, passed away Aug. 10, 2023.
Born Sept. 10, 1932, in Cleveland to Samuel Becker and Betty Becker Nittskoff (now deceased), Norma graduated from Cleveland Heights High School. She and her partner of 36 years, Mort Erlick, settled in their beloved town of San Miguel de Allende where they immersed themselves into the community, partaking in learning, and charitable and social events, where they established lifelong friends.
A loving and favorite aunt and cousin to many, Norma’s free spirit, smile, laugh, joy of life and love of family will always have a place in the hearts of her loved ones. Norma will be greatly missed by all the people she touched.
Norma is survived by her partner, Mort Erlick; daughter, Sharon Young (Charles) Deutchman of Cleveland; grandchildren, Daniel (Taylor) and Spencer (Hanya) Young, and Alexandra Deutchman; brother, Stanley Becker of Westminster, Calif.; and beloved dog, Mandy. She was predeceased by her husband of 11 years, Daniel Richman; son, Mark Richman; and brother, David Becker.
A private burial will be held, followed by an unveiling ceremony next year at Workmen’s Circle Cemetery.
Contributions in her memory can be made to feed-the-hungry-san-miguel.networkforgood.com.