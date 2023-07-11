Michael Rickin, age 80, of Cleveland, passed away on July 10, 2023.
Michael was born in Bronx, NY.
Michael is beloved husband of the late Lois Jean Rickin (nee Miller); devoted father of Eric Rickin (Melissa Marks) of Pittsburgh and Katherine Rickin; cherished grandfather of Abigail and Benjamin Rickin-Marks; and dearest brother of the late Jeffrey Rickin (Susan Baldassane).
Services will be held at 2 p.m. July 13 at Mount Olive Cemetery 27855 Aurora Road in Solon. Shiva location and times to be announced.
Contribution are suggested to The Cleveland Museum of Natural History or The Jewish Federation of Cleveland.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.