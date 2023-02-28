Frances J. Riemer-Kaufman (nee Tanksi), 81, passed away Feb. 22, 2023, in Willoughby.
A lifelong resident of the Cleveland area, Fran was born April 8, 1941, to Casimir and Gloria Tanksi (both now deceased). For many years, Frances served as a banker at many Cleveland institutions, specializing in small business banking.
In addition to her parents, Fran was predeceased by her husband of 32 years, Dennis Kaufman. She is survived by her son, Kenneth Riemer of Mentor; and sisters, Patricia (Carl) Rainone of San Jacinto, Calif., and Donna (Paul) Rubio of Albemarle, N.C.
Burial was at Zion Memorial Park in Bedford Heights. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In memory of Frances, donations can be made to a charity of choice in keeping with Fran’s commitment to giving back.