Sheila Riemer (nee Smith), 81, of Palm Desert, Calif., passed away on Oct. 7, 2021.
Born April 9, 1940, in Detroit to Benjamin and Edith (nee Kaftan) Smith, Sheila graduated from Samuel C. Mumford High School in Detroit and later earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Wayne State University.
Sheila worked as the vice president of the Antelope Mall Vision Centre. She loved cruising, going to Las Vegas, doing crosswords, golf and especially playing poker video slots.
Sheila was predeceased by her parents, Benjamin and Edith, and brother Sanford Smith. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Alvyn; children, Randy (Violet) Rein, Jay Rein, Pamela (Scott) Shifflett and Mindy (Michael) Schumann; cherished grandchildren, Ben Shifflett, Alex Shifflett, Sydney Rein, Samantha Rein and Lyndy Ulery; sister-in-law, Kathy (Gary) Young; loving auntie “She” to Jamie (Brittney), Adam (Melody) Smith and Jordan (Jessie) Smith, Ellie Ander and Robyn Loscutoff; and loving great-aunt to Goldie Bea, Cooper, Cree, Robert and Hudson.
Funeral services were held Oct. 10 at Mount Sinai Mortuary in Los Angeles.
A celebration of life will be held next summer in Detroit. The time, date and place will be announced. Notes of condolences can be sent to Alvyn Riemer at 78581 Moonstone Lane, Palm Desert, CA 92211.
Contributions in memory of Sheila can be made to Tunnels to Towers (t2t.org).