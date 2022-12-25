Raisa Rimerman, born July 6, 1926, passed away Dec. 24, 2022.
Beloved wife of the late Yakov. Loving mother of Mila (Yefim) Putov and Irina (Mikhail) Khanin. Devoted grandmother of Tanya (Dr. Gordon ) Bodzin, Maksim (Jody Bonhard) Chernyavskiy and David Khanin. Great grandmother of Isabella and Sophie. Services will be held Wednesday, Dece. 28 at 12 NOON at the Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel 1985 S. Taylor Road Cleveland Heights, OH 44118. Interment Mt. Sinai Cemetery.
Shiva will be held Thursday, Dec. 29 at the residence of Tanya and Dr. Gordon Bodzin 25051 Margot Court Beachwood, OH 44122 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Friends who are not able to attend the service may view it at BKBMC.COM scroll down to obituaries, click on the obituary of Raisa Rime, click on her obituary, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.