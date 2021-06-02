Betsy Jo Rippner died peacefully at home on June 1, 2021, at the way too young age of 59. She was Sophie’s amazing mom; Stacey and Dan’s fun big sister; Lynda and Paul’s adventurous daughter; Ruben’s spunky aunt; and favorite friend, niece and cousin to so many. She inspired innumerable middle school students during her three decades of teaching in Vermont. Services will be held at 3:30 p.m. June 4 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Family and friends who are not able to attend the service may view it at bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, click on obituary of Betsy Rippner, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
The family will receive friends immediately following series until 9 p.m. June 4 at 2202 Acacia Park Dr. Bldg. 2 (Social room) in Lyndhurst.
Contributions are suggested to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank and the Kid’s Book Bank. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Rippner family.