Sanford L. Ritz, beloved father of Keith (Liz) Ritz, Michael (Tom Teel) Ritz and Dean (Carol Volpe) Ritz. Devoted grandfather of Emma and Jack. Dear brother of Betty Davis, Phillip, Robert and the late Harry Ritzenberg. Cherished former husband and friend of Marilyn Ritz.
Graveside services will be held at noon Oct. 22 at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Family requests no visitation due to the pandemic. Friends who wish may contribute to the Hospice of the Western Reserve.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.