Gladys Goldstein Ritzenberg (nee Klein), 97, of Beachwood, passed away Dec. 27, 2020.
Born in New York on Jan. 19, 1923, Gladys lived in the Cleveland area virtually her whole life. She held careers as an office manager and a real estate broker. She also volunteered at Heights Jewish Center.
With a love of family and travel, Gladys had a vivacious personality and loving nature. You could not visit her without being plied with food, and questioned about how everyone in the family was doing. Well into her 90s, she traveled across the U.S. and to Israel to visit family members. In her last days, in a phone call from the hospital, she insisted that she be told when one of her children would be visiting next (what flight number?); and she promised that “even if it was 1 a.m. in the morning,” she would be at the airport to meet them.
Gladys “Dolly” will be sadly missed by her many friends and her large family of Goldsteins, Erlichs, Lapatinskys, Ritzenbergs, Falcks and Meltzers.
Gladys is survived by her children, Jay (Marleen), Marlene, Jaren (Carmy) and Amy (Larry); seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews, especially her niece, Judy Lapatinsky, who she was very close with. She was predeceased by her parents; husband of over 20 years, Morton Goldstein, and husband of over 30 years, Aaron Ritzenberg; and siblings, Yetta, Maurice and Sylvia.
Services were held Dec. 29, with burial at Beth Moses Cemetery in West Babylon, N.Y.
Donations in loving memory of Gladys can be made to Maimonides Jewish Day School c/o Rebbetzin Devora Wilhelm, 6612 SW Capitol Highway, Portland, OR 97239.