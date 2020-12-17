Judith Mae Ritzenberg (nee Grossman), beloved wife of the late Marvin. Loving mother of Deborah (Mark) Silverstein and Brian Ritzenberg (Faith Berger). Devoted grandmother of Jake Silverstein, Hayley Silverstein, Kevin Ritzenberg, Zachary Ritzenberg and Adam Ritzenberg. Dear sister of the late Ivan (Ruth) Grossman. Cherished aunt of Leslie (Ron) Ulak and Dale (Doris) Grossman.
Family graveside services will be held Dec. 18 at Zion Memorial Park. Due to the pandemic, Family requests no visitation.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Cleveland Botanical Gardens or the Cleveland Orchestra.