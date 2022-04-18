Rivin, Thelma

Thelma Rivin, age 97, of Beachwood, Ohio passed away on Sunday April 17. Thelma was born on October 15, 1924 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Thelma Rivin was the beloved wife of the late Raymond Rivin for 65 devoted years; loving mother of Ruth (Ron) Rivin Boustead, Alan (Kathleen) Rivin and Gary (Mary) Rivin; dear sister of the late Joseph Marks and the late Shirley Davis; cherished aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Thelma lived life to the fullest in her 97 years. Until a few weeks ago, she was walking her daily mile and running meetings as president of the Wiggins Place Tenants Association. She was the matriarch of a very close extended family that includes four generations who gathered every year for Thanksgiving dinner at Thelma and Ray’s home on Claver Road.
After graduating from John Adams High School, Thelma thrived in the business world as an executive secretary at E.M. Klein and Associates while juggling raising three children and doing the accounting for Ray’s business, Rivin’s Draperies.
Thelma was devoted to volunteering for more than 30 years at both Temple Emanu El and Jewish Family Services, where she delivered Meals on Wheels and supported the Life-Line Programs. She received numerous awards for her volunteer work.
In her later years, Thelma found a new community of dear friends at Wiggins Place Assisted Living Residence where she resided for 8 years. She served as secretary and president of the Tenant’s Association and was loved and admired by residents and staff.
Her many friends and family members will miss her sharp mind, her incredible energy and her commitment to helping others. In her own special way, she made the world a better place.
Funeral services will be held 1p.m. April 18 at the Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Interment Mt. Olive Cemetery. The family will receive friends April 18 only following services and interment at Davis Bakery, 28700 Chagrin Blvd. until 6 p.m.
Friends who wish may contribute to Wiggins Place Tenants Association or Temple Emanu El.
Family and friends who are unable to attend the service may view it on 1 p.m. April 18 by going to BKBMC.COM, scroll down to obituaries, select obituary of Thelma Rivin, click on her obituary, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live steam.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.