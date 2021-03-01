Dr. Allan H. Robbins, 92, of Beachwood, passed away Feb. 27, 2021. Allan was born July 14, 1928.
Devoted husband of the late Saydell Robbins and loving father to Cheryl Stern (Robert) and Marc (Jackie); grandfather to Meredith Maury (Chris), Jacqueline, Alexandra, Caroline, Haleigh and Jeff; great-grandfather to Sydney.
Allan practiced dentistry in Shaker Heights for over 60 years. He taught hundreds of dental students at the Case Western Reserve University School of Dental Medicine in the department of periodontics.
His passions included traveling the world with Saydell, cooking, growing raspberries, and classical music. His fortitude, kindness and patience will always be remembered.
