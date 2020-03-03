Sophie Zelman Robbins (nee Seligman), 102, beloved wife of the late Sam Zelman and late Leon Robbins; devoted mother of Ida Friedman (Howard Kasdan); cherished grandmother of Sam (Lindsey) Friedman, Josh (Laura) Friedman and Sarah (Dovi) Braun; loving great-grandmother of Bayla, Benji, Denna and Remy; dear sister of the following deceased: Al Seligman and Sol (Dorothy) Seligman; dear sister-in-law of Naomi Seligman.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. March 5 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment is at Lincoln Cemetery.
Family will receive friends immediately following interment until 7 p.m. March 5, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. March 6 and from 1 to 4 p.m. March 8 at the Friedman-Kasdan home, 140 Skyline Drive in Moreland Hills.
Contributions are suggested to Fuchs Mizrachi School, 26600 Shaker Blvd., Beachwood, OH 44122.