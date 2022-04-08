Kenneth Michael Robins passed away April 6, 2022. He was 77. He died of complications after open heart surgery.
Kenneth was a respected business lawyer, investor and art collector. He was married for 50 years to his beloved wife, Judy Robins, who was his constant partner and the light of his life. Together they traveled the world, explored new horizons, experienced great cuisine and discovered - and collected - the contemporary artists of their time. They are noted philanthropists who have focused their generosity on Jewish Colorado and the Denver Art Museum, among other causes.
Ken was born and raised in Williamsport, Pa., to Dorothy and Jerome Robins. He studied business at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School. He received his law degree from Harvard Law School. He practiced law in Denver for 25 years before retiring to focus on investing and business consulting.
He was an avid skier. He leaves behind his wife, Judy; his sister, Geraldine and an extended family of loving nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews and a wide circle of devoted friends.
The funeral was held April 7 at Temple Sinai in Denver.
A Cleveland graveside service and burial will be held at 1 p.m. April 10 at Bet Olam Cemetery.
Contributions to Jewish Colorado or Temple Sinai.
Cleveland arrangements under the direction of Cleveland Jewish Funerals.