Robinson, Barbara

Barbara Robinson was a Clevelander celebrated for her life in culture and the arts. She died March 22.
Barbara was at the forefront of efforts to promote and support arts and culture locally, regionally, and at the state and national levels, with an extraordinary record of leadership. Her skills and dedication started at a young age as a piano student at the Cleveland Institute of Music under the guidance of Vitya Vronsky and Victor Babin; she later performed with the Boston Pops and many other ensembles.
After growing up in Shaker Heights, she graduated with highest honors from Wellesley College and from the Harvard Radcliffe Program in Business in Massachusetts, eventually returning to Cleveland. As a result of her dedication, Barbara was known as one of Cleveland’s greatest arts and culture champions. Among her many accomplishments, she served as chair of the Ohio Arts Council, the Cleveland Arts Prize, and the boards of the Cleveland Institute of Music and the Cleveland Chamber Music Society. In Cleveland, she also served on the boards of the Cleveland Orchestra (the Musical Arts Association), the Cleveland Museum of Art, and University Hospitals among others. She was a founder of the Cleveland Ballet as well as the local chapter of Young Audiences.
Nationally, she chaired the boards of Young Audiences and the National Assembly of State Arts Agencies and was a member of the Harvard University Board of Overseers. Her fundraising skills and philanthropy have greatly benefited the arts and cultural community locally and nationally. Barbara’s love of the arts combined with her sense of adventure led to extensive travels all over the world, both as an avid tourist and a sought-after adviser on every major continent; often as an advocate for many international cultural exchanges.
Barbara was named one of Cleveland Magazine’s “Most Influential” people and is the recipient of numerous awards and honors including the Cleveland Arts Prize, Cleveland Institute of Music Luminary award, the Ohio Governor’s Lifetime Achievement Award and the Cleveland Heritage Medal.
Barbara married Larry J B Robinson in 1953, and is survived by her three children, Lisa Anne (Robert Scott Hansel) Robinson, John (Maya) Robinson and James (Kyoko Ishida) Robinson, and by her grandchildren Robin, Jason, Ezra, Phoebe, Sumiko and Aiko.
Private family services were held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
The family suggests contributions be made to an arts or cultural organization of your choice, such as: The Cleveland Institute of Music: www.cim.edu, The Cleveland Orchestra: www.clevelandorchestra.com or The Cleveland Museum of Art: www.clevelandart.org.
