Gregg Robinson, beloved husband of Aura (nee Colmenares), passed away July 11, 2023.
Father of Donielle and Jordan Robinson. Brother of Kenneth (Stepheni) Dolin and Randi (Brian) Lackritz. Cherished son of Carol Dolin and the late Donald Robinson and the late Hershey Dolin. Devoted brother-in-law to Rafael (Stephanie) Colmenares. Devoted uncle of Harlie, Grant, Margo, Taryn, Monica, Heli and Gabriel.
Service will be held at noon July 14 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Mount Olive Cemetery. Family will receive friends following the service until 7 p.m. July 14 and from noon to 4 p.m. July 16 at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Brian Lackritz, 25453 Bryden Road in Beachwood.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to charity of choice.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.