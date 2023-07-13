The gunman who killed 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018 is eligible for the death penalty. A federal jury announced its decision Thursday, setting the stage for further evidence and testimony on whether Robert Bowers should be sentenced to death or life in prison. Bowers stormed the Tree of Life synagogue with an AR-15 rifle and other weapons in the nation’s deadliest antisemitic attack. The defense is trying to persuade jurors to spare his life. Testimony is now expected to shift to the impact of Bowers’ crimes on survivors and the victims’ loved ones.