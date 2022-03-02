Louis Benjamin Roitblat, 61, beloved husband of Julia Kaplan and cherished father of Max and Carly Roitblat, died peacefully on Feb. 25, 2022, in the warm embrace of his family. Louis courageously battled cancer for three years. The grace, strength and wisdom he shared with family and friends during this time inspired all who knew and loved him and gives lasting meaning and resonance to a life so unfairly cut short.
The son of Alvin and Joyce Miller Roitblat, Louis was born in Milwaukee and grew up in Shaker Heights. He graduated from the University of Michigan with high honors, moved to California which he’d call home for his adult life and discovered his ebullient personality not only made him everyone’s favorite party guest but also a natural sales and marketing professional. He earned his MBA from Wharton, then began his career at Clorox in the San Francisco Bay area. And while that position propelled him into increasingly dynamic marketing roles, the far greater development was meeting the woman who’d ultimately turn his life into the fairy tale both he and Julia deserved it to be.
Louis and Julia married in 1996 and raised Max and Carly in Piedmont, Calif., where they’ve been enthusiastically involved in their community and their children’s academic, athletic and social lives. Max’s and Carly’s b’nai mitzvahs were each equal parts respectful rites of passage and raucous parties no one would soon forget. And that’s the way Louis lived life and energized all who knew him. His sense of humor and joviality made people want to stretch minutes with him into hours, especially during DIY karaoke nights when Louis would lead everyone in song and prove any cylindrical object could pass as a microphone. He treasured friendships as true commitments. He was as selfless in supporting friends navigating difficulty or encouraging the young professionals he mentored as he was celebrating their joys and triumphs. Many of us are lucky to find our “soulmate” – Louis could fill a theater with family and friends who viewed him as such.
Louis and Julia worked hard and managed their finances diligently so they could retire early, not to skip around the world but to root down at home with their children, regularly enjoying family dinners or cheering from the sidelines at Max and Carly’s events and activities. Louis cherished his relationship with family more than anything else and he routinely elevated birthdays, holidays and times spent with his sisters, brother, nieces and nephews into family traditions that will bear his mark for years to come. And it’s the depth and ferocity of his love for his entire family that motivated Louis to fight so hard, bravely enduring treatments and limitations as the “Stone Cold Cancer Killah,” because he knew “it ain’t no sin to be glad you’re alive” had become far more than a defiant song lyric. We’re all exceptionally glad to have had Louis in our lives and he’d be most honored for us to embrace life as he did.
In addition to Julia, Max and Carly, Louis is survived by his sister, Susan Roitblat Stump and her husband, Jim Stump; his brother, Scott Roitblat and his wife, Sandi; his siblings’ children, Justin and Todd Horwitz, Richie, Jeremy and Allie Duchon, Erika and Sam Roitblat, and Corey and Jaime Stump; along with their partners, their children and his loving extended family. Louis was preceded in death by his sister, Robin (Roitblat) Duchon.
Funeral services were held at Home of Eternity, Mountain View Cemetery in Oakland, Calif.
Donations in Louis’ honor can be made to BCAN (Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network).